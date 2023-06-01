A ceremony to celebrate the “Heartbeat Vietnam saving 10,000 children” with congenital heart defects is held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 1 by the VinaCapital Foundation (VCF).(Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A ceremony to celebrate the “Heartbeat Vietnam saving 10,000 children” with congenital heart defects was held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 1 by the VinaCapital Foundation (VCF).



After 17 years, the VCF’s flagship programme Heartbeat Vietnam has saved 10,000 disadvantaged children with congenital heart defects (CHD), helping them grow up healthy as well as contributing to realising their dreams.



According to Don Lam, CEO and Founding Partner of VinaCapital, with the support from partners, hospitals, doctors, and donors both home and abroad, the VCF has been making an important contribution to the process of changing and improving quality of life of the most vulnerable community.



He said in the coming time, the VCF will continue to do its utmost to help more children and families access quality medical care, and have a better life.



Since its inception, Heartbeat Vietnam has provided 976 Continuing Care packages to be able to visit the hospital for check-ups and follow-ups, 765 grants for families to have more resources to take care of their children, and 247 scholarships for bright students to maintain their education.



The programme has also organised 80 – 100 rural outreach clinics a year and has screened over 325,000 rural children and found over 11,000 children with congenital heart defects. More than half of these children need early surgical intervention to survive, all of whom received immediate support./.