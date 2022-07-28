Politics Vietnam attends 2022 Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence conference Lt. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, attended the 2022 Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence (CHODs) conference in Sydney from July 25 – 27.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Youth unions of Laos and Ha Nam province talk cooperation The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Committee of Ha Nam province had a meeting with a visiting delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) Central Committee on July 27.

Politics Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam honoured with Friendship Order Authorised by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on July 27 presented a Friendship Order to Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Ory Csaba in recognition of the diplomat’s dedication to relations between the two countries.