A street vendor uses a mini electric fan to cool herself. (Photo: VNA)

- Northern and central provinces would continue to experience prolonged hot weather due to a low pressure system, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has said.Maximum temperatures are likely to reach 35-37 degree Celsius for 11-16 hours per day.Ultraviolet (UV) levels have reached from 6-9 in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, posing a high level of risk for people exposed directly to sunlight. The disaster risk level due to the hot weather has been set at 1.Northern mountainous provinces will welcome showers and scattered strong winds with lightning and whirlwinds on June 7 night.The central region from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue provinces also has showers and scattered rain with temperature from 26 to 37 degree Celsius.The same conditions are forecast from the central city of Da Nang to the south central province of Binh Thuan and the Central Highlands.Southern provinces will be cloudy with scattered rain and strong winds day and night with temperatures of 24-33 degree Celsius.-VNA