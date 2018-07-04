Temperature will stay above 35 degree Celsius from 10am to 18 pm on July 4. Illustrative Image (Source: VNA)

– The severe heat wave that has scorched the northern and central region since last weekend is predicted to end on June 6, but until then the localities will continue suffering from high temperature of 38-40 degree Celsius, the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting (NCHMF) said on July 4.The centre added that temperature will stay above 35 degree Celsius from 10am to 18 pm on July 4, one hour less than on July 3.Some areas in the northwestern and northeastern regions will see shower rain and thunderstorm in the afternoon and night.Hanoi will have an extremely hot day without rain, with humidity from 42-82 percent. The lowest temperature during the day is forecast at 30 degree Celsius, while the highest is 40 degree Celsius.In order to meet high demand for power amidst the hot days, which coincide with the ongoing World Cup 2018, the Central Power Corporation (EVNCPC) has applied drastic measures to ensure power supply.Along with putting some power plants into operation before the dry season, the firm has directed its distribution units not to cut off power in the national grid except for urgent cases, and use the most advanced repair technology.The EVNCPC also advised customers to use power in an economical and efficient manner.-VNA