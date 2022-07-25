Heat wave in northern region forecast to linger till July 28
The northern region is being hit by another heat wave which is forecast to last until July 28, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).
Meanwhile, the central region from Thanh Hoa province to Phu Yen province will undergo the hot weather until July 29 or July 30.
On July 25, the highest temperature may reach 35 - 36 degrees Celsius, even over 36 degrees Celsius in some places in the North.
The temperature of over 35 degrees Celsius is likely to last for 13 - 16 hours each day. The lowest relative humidity of the day is from 55-65%.
The NCHMF warned people of a high risk of explosions and fires in residential areas due to the increased demand for electricity.
Hot weather can also cause dehydration, exhaustion, and heat stroke for people when they are exposed to high temperatures for a long time./.