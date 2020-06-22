Environment Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report Extreme low flows and extensive flooding of different communities along the Mekong River last year and an increasing number of droughts that have occurred in many parts of the region in recent years are among the signs that the Mekong region is facing increasing risks from extreme weather events and developments, says a new report by the Mekong River Commission (MRC).

Environment Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion The People's Council of Can Tho City has approved investment policies for four anti-erosion projects with a total estimated investment of nearly 745 billion VND (32 million USD).

Environment Minister calls for international cooperation in Mekong Delta water issues Vietnam needs to effectively cooperate with other countries the Mekong River flows through and work to internationalise the region’s water issues, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha said on June 15.

Business Denmark supports Vietnam’s offshore wind power development The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) and the Vietnamese Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority have recently organised a webinar seeking ways to help Vietnam optimise its estimated 160GW offshore wind power energy.