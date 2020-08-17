Heavy downpours wreak havoc in northern localities
Hanoi (VNA) – Current torrential rains are causing human and asset losses in various northern localities, according to the Office of the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.
As of 5:00 am of August 17, three people were wounded, various roads flooded, including National Road 18, and about 114 ha of crops were submerged in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh.As many as 14 houses in Dien Bien province in the northwest were destroyed and 128 households in its Nam Nhun commune isolated.
Downpours also triggered floods in Hanoi’s urban districts, including in Hoan Kiem and Thanh Xuan. Rainfalls of between 52.7 mm and 73.8 mm were recorded in the areas.
Meanwhile, torrential rains and floods occurred in Mai Son and Thuan Chau districts of the northwestern Son La province on August 15-16.
One person went missing in the province after being swept away by floodwater, according to the provincial steering committee on disaster response, search and rescue.
Local authorities are mobilising forces to search for the missing./.