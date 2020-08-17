Houses in Quang Ninh province are submerged in floods (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Current torrential rains are causing human and asset losses in various northern localities, according to the Office of the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

As of 5:00 am of August 17, three people were wounded, various roads flooded, including National Road 18, and about 114 ha of crops were submerged in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh.

As many as 14 houses in Dien Bien province in the northwest were destroyed and 128 households in its Nam Nhun commune isolated.