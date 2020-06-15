Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City
Many streets in Ho Chi Minh City were submerged by rainwater on June 14, causing motorbikes to break down and hindering commutes.
Vehicles travel on a flooded street after a heavy rain in Ho Chi Minh City, June 14, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Some sections of the street sink below 0.5 meters of rainwater but several riders still ride their bikes into them (Photo: VNA)
It rains heavily in many districts, including Thu Duc district, Binh Thanh district, and District 7 (Photo: VNA)