Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City hinh anh 1Vehicles travel on a flooded street after a heavy rain in Ho Chi Minh City, June 14, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City hinh anh 2Some sections of the street sink below 0.5 meters of rainwater but several riders still ride their bikes into them (Photo: VNA)
Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City hinh anh 3It rains heavily in many districts, including Thu Duc district, Binh Thanh district, and District 7 (Photo: VNA)
VNA