- Heavy and prolonged rains have claimed five lives and caused economic losses totaling 135 billion VND (over 5.8 million USD) in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong, according to the provincial Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention, Search and Rescue.The committee further reported on August 11 that the rains during the last six days submerged 150 houses and interrupted traffic on many roads.The most serious landslides were reported in Dak Sin commune, Dak R’Lap district.Nearly 1,500 ha of cultivation area were submerged in floodwater, and 14 rural bridges and three hydropower plants damaged.Local authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation and taking urgent measure to cope with the consequences of the natural disaster.-VNA