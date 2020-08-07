Heavy rains wreak havoc in localities nationwide
Heavy rains in the northern and the southern regions have caused a great deal of damage, according to the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.
A submerged road in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)
A downpour on August 6 caused a landslide that killed two people in Bat Xat district of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.
The heavy rain also caused serious damage to 21 houses and destroyed 48ha of rice and other crops.
In the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, several roads and houses were submerged by heavy rains on August 5 and 6 which also caused flash floods and landslides.
According to initial statistics, Dien Bien district was seriously affected by heavy rain which damaged six houses, collapsed 500m of walls of schools and cultural houses, destroyed 18ha of rice and 25ha of aquaculture and killed 2,300 poultry. Losses were estimated at 6 billion VND (260,000 USD).
The Border Guard of Dien Bien province directed the on-site forces and the border unit of Tay Trang International Border Gate to send 32 officers and soldiers to the affected areas to help move people to safety.
Tran Yen district of Yen Bai province was badly affected by heavy rain from late Wednesday night, causing damage to 20 houses and 8.6ha of rice, with several roads flooded and some communes isolated.
Heavy rain caused cracks on dykes of the Red River in the northern province of Hung Yen.
Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds in Phu Tan district of southern Ca Mau province collapsed one house and unroofed four.
On August 6 evening, prolonged heavy rain submerged several roads in HCM City. The worst flooded area was Binh Thanh district.
Facing widespread flooding, the city’s Flood Control Centre mobilised more than 500 workers to drain the flooded roads, remove trash and open manholes for faster drainage.
The workers used a large-capacity pump system to support flooded areas and worked with the Fire Department to drain flooded basements.
To cope with heavy rains and overcome the consequences of natural disasters, the National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control asked its sub-committees and local governments to set up measures to respond to rain, floods and landslides.
Provinces and cities must focus on overcoming consequences of natural disasters to re-stabilise people's lives.
The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting was told to provide prompt forecast reports./.