The helicopter tour offering tourists a chance to see Trang An Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh province was exploited by Xuan Truong Construction Company and Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company (a subsidiary of Vietnam Helicopter Corporation) under the facilitation of Ninh Binh province’s tourism department.

Tourists were offered seats in Helicopter Bell 505, a modern helicopter imported from the US. It departs from Trang An pier and flies through Tam Coc-Bịch Dong tourism site, Bai Dinh pagoda spiritual complex, and the ancient capital complex of Hoa Lu. The tour lasts for 10 minutes with four passengers per ride at most.

The flights were controlled by experienced pilots to keep tourists safe. The tours are expected to offer tourists, both domestic and foreign ones, a brand-new cool way to experience the heritage site./.

VNA