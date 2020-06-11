Phu Xuyen district on the outskirts of Hanoi is known for traditional pearl mosaic and saw revenue decline 30% during the outbreak.

A similar situation was seen at the Quat Dong embroidery village, where COVID-19 resulted in young artisan Le Tuan Anh and his two-year-old startup facing daily struggles. He remains optimistic, however, as he can still make a living from the trade.

Authorities and other organisations have joined hands to help open training classes for local youngsters, not only on crafting techniques but also on management and business skills so that they can earn a living from these trades.

Though seriously challenged by the coronavirus, trade villages were carefully nurtured by their dedicated artisans and young people. Their devotion coupled with assistance from local government and relevant organisations helped them navigate the pandemic./.

