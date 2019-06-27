Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein Alois (R) and Ambassador of Vietnam to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Le Linh Lan (Photo: VNA)

Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein Alois hailed Vietnam’s increasing role in the international area at his reception for Ambassador of Vietnam to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Le Linh Lan on June 27.Ambassador Le Linh Lan presented her credential to Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein Alois on the day.At the following meeting, Lan conveyed Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong’s invitation to visit Vietnam to Prince Hans-Adam II and Hereditary Prince Alois.As Vietnam persistently pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, and diversification of international relations, the country wants to promote relations with Liechtenstein, the Vietnamese diplomat stressed.Hereditary Prince Alois, for his part, congratulated Ambassador Linh on her appointment, and expressed his admiration for the robust economic development in Vietnam and the country’s increasing role in the international area.He hoped he can pay a visit to the Southeast Asian country on the occasion of the signing of an agreement on double taxation avoidance between the two nations, or when a free trade deal between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) is inked.Before the credential presenting ceremony, Ambassador Lan met Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Aurelia Frick.Minister Aurelia Frick hoped that the Vietnamese Government would negotiate and sign the agreement on double taxation avoidance with her country, and complete legal framework to boost two-way trade.Liechtenstein businesses are interested in the Vietnamese market, she said, wishing that the Vietnam-EFTA free trade pact will serve as a catalyst to enhance trade and investment ties between Vietnam and the EFTA, and Liechtenstein in particular.Congratulating Vietnam on becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 tenure, she said that Liechtenstein wants to step up collaboration with Vietnam in the UN framework.-VNA