Since 2010, the Vietnam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment has selected and honoured heritage trees as part of the “Conservation of Vietnam’s Heritage Trees” campaign.

There is an ancient banyan tree located within the communal house of Van Phuc village in Hanoi’s Ha Dong district. No one in the village knows exactly how old the banyan tree is or when it was planted.

After weathering numerous challenges, the heritage tree has emerged as a symbol of resilience and pride for the residents of Van Phuc village.

A more than 300-year-old Sanh tree (Ficus benjamina L.), meanwhile, is located in the Cong Vi village communal house in Ba Dinh district. Villagers consider it a “treasure” they must protect from generation to generation.

Hanoi now has thousands of heritage trees across all of its districts, including some that are over 1,000 years old.

Heritage trees not only carry historical and cultural values but also contribute to protecting the environment and conserving biodiversity.

Vietnam is home to 8,000 heritage trees in almost all of its localities, from urban areas to remote borderlands and islands.

Conserving and promoting the value of this source of natural heritage is a way to spread love and awareness about protecting nature, contributing to creating green spaces for a greener Vietnam./.