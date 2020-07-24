Society Remains of soldiers reburied in Binh Phuoc Authorities in the southern province of Binh Phuoc held a ceremony on July 24 at the province’s martyr’s cemetery to rebury ten sets of remains of soldiers who laid down their lives during wartime.

Society Thai Nguyen launches blood donation drive A blood donation drive kicked off in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on July 24, with the aim of collecting at least 1,150 units of blood.

Society 270 Vietnamese brought home from Africa, Europe Close to 270 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Africa and the Europe on a repatriation flight of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on July 23 – 24.