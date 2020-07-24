Heroic Vietnamese Mothers are “silent soldiers”: NA Chairwoman
Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has described HeroicVietnamese Mothers as “silent soldiers” during the struggle for national defence.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan presents gifts to Heroic Vietnamese mothers. (Photo: VNA)
At a meeting with more than 300 Heroic Vietnamese Mothers in Hanoi on July 24, the top legislator said they have become monuments in the hearts of the Vietnamese people and international friends.
The Party, State, and people always remember the contributions of Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, war invalids, and martyrs to the country, she emphasised.
She highlighted policies and guidelines for those who rendered service to the revolution, most notably the bestowal of the title “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” to nearly 140,000 women over the past 25 years.
According to the chief legislator, the NA Standing Committee is scheduled to hear a Government report on the amendment of incentives for contributors to the country, including Heroic Vietnamese Mothers.
Tributes to contributors to the country have also received a warm response from the community, she added, urging ministries, especially the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA), agencies, and localities to take better care of the group, particularly Heroic Vietnamese Mothers.
MOLISA Minister Dao Ngoc Dung reported that there are 4,962 Heroic Vietnamese Mothers who are still alive and receiving care from agencies, organisations, and their families.
On the same day, the Ministry of National Defence held a meeting with 300 HeroicVietnamese Mothers on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day, which falls on July 27./.