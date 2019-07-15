Phan Van Pao (Source: vov.vn)

– The police in Muong Nhe district, the northern border province of Dien Bien, in coordination with the local border guards and customs force have arrested a drug trafficker and 10 bricks (3.4kgs) of heroin.In the morning of July 15, the forces discovered two suspects riding a motorbike. One escaped while being chased by the police.The arrested is Phan Van Pao, born in 1986 and residing in Vang Ma Chai commune, Phong Tho district, Lai Chau province.The other is being hunt.The case is under further investigation.-VNA