Society More than 280 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from France, Europe Vietnamese agencies in and outside the country worked with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and French agencies on June 28 and 29 to arrange a flight for more than 280 Vietnamese citizens in France and some other European countries to return to Vietnam.

Society Aviva Group donates funds to support COVID-19-affected people An international savings, retirement and insurance business, the Aviva Group, has donated over 1.4 billion VND (60,000 USD) to the Vietnam Red Cross Society to support an initiative to help people recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Deputy PM calls for effective summer volunteer youth campaign Activities of the 2020 summer volunteer youth campaign should be arranged in an effective and innovative manner, while ensuring safety for participants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said.