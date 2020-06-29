Heroin trafficker arrested in Dien Bien hinh anh 1Ly A Vung (R) at the police agency (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – Police of the northwestern province of Dien Bien on June 29 arrested a man for trafficking three bricks of heroin.

The trafficker - Ly A Vung, born in 1977, residing in Dien Bien district, was caught red-handed while carrying the drug in Phinh Giang commune of Dien Bien Dong district.

The police also seized a motorbike and other relevant exhibits.

Further investigations into the case are underway./.

VNA