Business Deputy PM greenlights infrastructure investment at VSIP Lang Son IP Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on May 15 signed a decision approving an investment policy for the construction and operation of infrastructure at VSIP Lang Son Industrial Park in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son.

Business Foreign invested sector - important growth driver of Vietnam: official With the increasing project number and investment value, foreign invested enterprises have become a dynamic sector and an important growth driver for the Vietnamese economy, said Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Do Thanh Trung.

Business Canada to promote its foods online to reach Vietnamese consumers The Government of Canada (GoC) is determined to promote Canadian food products on digital platforms, with the goal of introducing a wide range of high-quality products and enhancing awareness of Canadian food among Vietnamese consumers.

Business Hanoi association hailed for helping with development of local SMEs Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen has appreciated contributions by the Hanoi Association of Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to the development of local businesses.