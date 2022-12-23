Videos Durian exports to China up sharply In the first month of being exported through official channels, durian exports to China in October rose 40 fold over October last year.

Business German firms interested in Phu Yen development potential A delegation of Phu Yen province, led by Cao Thi Hoa An, Standing Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council, is paying a working visit to Germany from December 20-23 to seek investment opportunities here.

Videos Test run conducted on elevated section of HCM City metro line A test run was conducted on an elevated section of Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No 1 on December 21, according to the city’s Management Authority for Urban Railways.

Videos Apple plans to start producing MacBooks in Vietnam by mid-2023 Nikkei Asia has reported that tech giant Apple plans to move some MacBook production to Vietnam for the first time next year as the group continues diversifying its production base.