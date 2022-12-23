High demand expected for international flights during Tet
International flights during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday season should prosper, an official from the Ministry of Transport has said.
Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City. The upcoming Tet holiday will see high demand for international flights. (Photo: laodong.vn)
A representative of Vietnam Airlines said that Tet tickets for some international routes have been sold out, with the total number of flights expected to double from normal.
Tourists have shown high demand to visit Australia and Northeast Asia, along with familiar destinations such as Thailand and Singapore, he said.
More direct flights between Vietnam and the US will be organised during the peak period of Christmas and New Year, he added.
According to Vietjet Air, Bodh Gaya in India is a popular destination among Buddhists in the early spring. Other attractive routes include Seoul, Busan, Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Taipei, and Kaohsiung.
For Bamboo Airways, routes to Germany, the UK, Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Singapore and Thailand are tourist favourites.
The demand from Vietnamese people living abroad to come home to celebrate Tet will increase, a representative of Vietravel Airlines said, adding that the airline will officially open the Hanoi - Bangkok route on December 16 and the HCM City - Bangkok route in January 2023 to better serve tourists.
During the first 11 months of 2022, the city welcomed 3 million international visitors and nearly 28 million domestic tourists, reaching more than 117 trillion (4.96 billion USD) in total revenue.
There are many cultural, culinary and tourism events at the end of the year to promote HCM City’s tourism during the upcoming Tet holiday season.
The ongoing HCM City Tourism Week provides a significant opportunity for tourism agencies to conduct tours from HCM City to provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta during the upcoming Tet holiday, said Pham Ngoc Ha, Deputy General Director of Saco Travel, adding that the company has introduced multiple tourism products for Tet and next year.
Other tourism companies are offering tours in HCM City with combo tickets for flights, hotels and other attractive offers./.