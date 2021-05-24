High rates of turnout seen in May 23 elections: NEC
Voters in Ngo Quyen district of Hai Phong city cast their ballots (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Most cities and provinces reported high rates of turnout of over 90 percent in the May 23 elections, with some recording a rate of as high as 99.99 percent as of 10pm the same day, reported the National Election Council (NEC).
In almost all electoral units, the voting finished on time in line with the regulations, according to the NEC.
The council reported that voters nationwide eagerly participated in the elections, showing a high sense of responsibility to the country.
Thanks to careful preparations and strong communications, the elections were conducted in a democratic manner, allowing the people to fully exercise their right to mastery.
The event enjoyed wide media coverage, with 8,611 articles on the elections published by the press as of 5pm of May 23. Many foreign media agencies including BBC, Sputnik, Reuters, Xinhua and Nikkei also posted many stories on the elections in Vietnam.
Election committees in all localities kept close supervision of the voting process to ensure its safety and law-abiding.
According to the NEC, the security and social safety and order were ensured in all localities without any abnormal circumstances.
In areas with mistakes in ballots, the NEC gave timely instruction so that the elections were carried out in line with the regulations./.