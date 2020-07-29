High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has instructed the Ministry of Education and Training to hold the high school graduation examination in all provinces and cities as previously scheduled, including in Da Nang where new COVID-19 cases have appeared.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has instructed the Ministry of Education and Training to hold the high school graduation examination in all provinces and cities as previously scheduled, including in Da Nang where new COVID-19 cases have appeared.
Provincial and city authorities as well as health officials must ensure safety for test candidates, the Prime Minister said at a meeting of permanent government members on COVID-19 prevention and control on July 27.
As scheduled, the examination will be organised from August 8-10 nationwide. The date is two months later than in previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The content in the tests will be based on what 12th graders have studied.
Candidates will take compulsory tests in math, literature and foreign languages and will have the option of choosing tests in natural sciences or social sciences.
The ministry said that it would guide relevant agencies in provinces and cities to classify candidates based on the risk levels of transmission and arrange suitable venues and classrooms.
It will require local authorities to help school managers and teachers update the health conditions of 12th graders and decide who can sit the exam. Local authorities will report to steering committees for the examination in provinces and cities.
Preventive measures against COVID-19 should be carried out in venues and areas where the tests will be printed and where teachers will mark the candidates’ tests.
Most provinces and cities have prepared classrooms and teachers for the exam to be organised safely.
Unlike in previous years, provinces and cities have been granted autonomy in organising the exam. The ministry will not assign teachers of universities to watch the exam-taking as it did in previous years./.