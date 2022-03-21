Business Local bank raises 260 million USD in international syndicated loans VIB has raised 260 million USD in international syndicated loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) and nine Asian financial institutions.

Business Vietnam, Laos should further enhance ties in key areas: minister Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, head of the Vietnam - Laos Cooperation Committee, called for the countries’ stronger connections in key areas during talks with his counterpart Khamjane Vongphosy, who is also head of the Laos - Vietnam Cooperation Committee, in Vientiane on March 21.

Business FDI flow to Binh Duong triples in Q1 The southern province of Binh Duong attracted about 1.6 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter of 2022, 3.6 times higher than that in the same period last year, informed Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh on March 21.

Business Dien Bien province, Korean partners cooperate in different fields The northern province of Dien Bien have signed memoranda of understanding on cooperation with the Vietnam-Korea Business and Investment Association (VKBIA), the Korea Chamber of Business in Vietnam (Korcham) and businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK).