Business Long-term plan encourages foreign investment in seaport development The planning of Vietnam's seaports for the next decade sets a target of creating a breakthrough in the seaport system and the attraction of more foreign investment.

Business Viglacera attracts nearly 15 billion USD in FDI Viglacera Corporation JSC, the largest real estate and building materials group in Vietnam, has developed 11 industrial parks in Vietnam and one economic zone in Cuba, attracting nearly 15 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment from more than 300 enterprises.

Business Tan Son Nhat airport sees record of passengers on Feb. 4 The number of passengers through Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City rose to a record of 97,700 on February 4, according to the Southern Airports Authority.

Business Top 10 economic events of Vietnam in 2021 The adoption of some unprecedented measures supporting the COVID-19 fight, the commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and new records in the stock market are among the 10 most outstanding economic events of Vietnam in 2021. The following is the list selected by the Vietnam News Agency.