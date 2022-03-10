World Laos continues streamlining entry procedures To facilitate foreigners’ entry, the Lao Government has enabled foreigners to register for a QR code (Vaccine ID) online in order to certify their vaccination status and RT-PCR test result.

World Singapore’s Omicron wave peaks, infections decline Singapore’s current Omicron wave has peaked and the number of infections across the country is now declining, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told the Parliament on March 9.

World Foreigners exempted from quarantine when entering Indonesian islands Indonesia has allowed foreign travellers to enter its Bintan and Batam islands without quarantine, in addition to Bali.