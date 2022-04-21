ASEAN Vietnam urges ASEAN to early operate ASEAN portal for digital vaccination certification Vietnam has called for the early launch of an ASEAN portal for digital vaccination certification and suggested considering expanding its coverage to the bloc’s partners to facilitate trade, travelling and tourism both in and outside the region.

Politics Vietnam stands ready to foster bilateral trade with China: Spokesperson Vietnam stands ready to bolster bilateral trade with China towards stable, balanced and sustainable development for the benefits of both sides, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told a routine press conference on April 21.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh to visit US, attend ASEAN-US Special Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a Vietnamese high-level delegation to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit and pay a visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters during a routine press conference on April 21.

Politics Vietnam hopes others to simplify entry rules for Vietnamese visitors Vietnam hopes other countries and territories will simplify entry rules for Vietnamese travellers in order to boost economic recovery, said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang during a routine press conference on April 21.