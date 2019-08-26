Monday, August 26, 2019 - 15:48:11

Politics

High-level roundtable on ASEAN 2020 takes place in Hanoi

A high-level roundtable discussing issues related to ASEAN in 2020 was held on August 26 in Hanoi under the chair of ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.

