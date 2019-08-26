High-level roundtable on ASEAN 2020 takes place in Hanoi

A high-level roundtable discussing issues related to ASEAN in 2020 was held on August 26 in Hanoi under the chair of ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.
VNA
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 15:15:53
Print
AIPA 40: NA leader attends first plenary session
Vietnam Coast Guard active in int’l missions and exchanges
Top legislator attends meeting of AIPA Executive Committee
PM welcomes Australian counterpart
Australian PM begins official visit to Vietnam
Vietnam Coast Guard – core force in national security protection
Gov’t, NA leaders pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh
India to build patrol ships for Vietnam