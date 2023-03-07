Business Long An urged to boost agro-tourism Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan has urged the Mekong Delta province of Long An to seize the new trend of agro and rural tourism during a working visit to the province.

Business Reference exchange rate continues to drop The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,633 VND/USD on March 7, down 3 VND from the previous day.

Videos Pepper exports hit 129 million USD in first two months Vietnam exported over 41,000 tonnes of pepper worth 129 million USD in the first two months of this year, up 35% in volume, but down 7.4% in value over the same period from 2022, according to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Videos Cao Phong orange hits the shelves in UK The Cao Phong orange from the northern province of Hoa Binh is now officially put up for sale in the UK, marking the return of this specialty to the global market after over 40 years.