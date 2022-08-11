Business G2B conference looks to boost economic recovery A Government to Business (G2B) conference was opened on August 11, providing a platform where the Government can explore the private sector’s opinions and proposals.

Business Over 100 booths set up at Hanoi OCOP introduction week A week for One Commune, One Product (OCOP) product introduction opened at Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi on August 11, with more than 100 booths displaying products in many industries such as food, beverage, herbal medicine, handicraft industry, textiles, cosmetics, household appliances and vegetables.

Business Nation's largest firms the driving force for economic growth The National Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast (NCIF) on August 10 launched a workshop assessing the Top 500 Vietnamese largest private enterprises (VPE500).

Business Ten tonnes of Vietnamese longan exported to Australia Nearly 10 tonnes of Vietnamese longan were exported to Melbourne, Australia, on August 10, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.