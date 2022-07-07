Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Haraco) has put into service a high-quality carriage on the Hanoi-Hai Phong route.



Passengers choosing the service, which was started on July 6, can enjoy free Wi-Fi and a bottle of drinking water plus a wet towel.



They can buy tickets at railway stations and train ticket agents nationwide or purchase online via the hotline 1900109, through the sector's websites dsvn.vn and vetauonline.vn as well as mobile wallet apps like Viettel Pay, VnPay, Momo and Vimo.



According to the Vietnam Railways Corporation, the number of passengers on Hanoi-Hai Phong route has increased remarkably.



Dang Tien Manh, head of Hai Phong Station, said that in the past two years, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the revenue of the sector had decreased significantly and many trains had to be stopped. The traveling demand on the route has surged after the COVID-19 pandemic was put under control.



Particularly, the food tour by train has helped attract the interest of young people, thereby sending the number of customers up by 70-80%.



This is thanks to the efforts of Hai Phong Department of Tourism which has published a map of local delicacies and offered free guides for passengers at the weekend.

Currently, the number of visitors going to the city increases up to 2,000 per day and 900 per train per trip, a record high number in recent years./.