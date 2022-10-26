High-ranking CPV delegation visits Argentina
A high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV Cental Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac paid a working visit to Argentina from October 22 to 26 as part of their tour of Latin America.
Phan Dinh Trac (L), Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV Cental Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs, meets with Argentinian Minister of the Interior Eduardo Enrique de Pedro. (Photo: VNA)
During the stay in Argentina, Trac, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control, and Standing Vice Chairman of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, met with Axel Kicillof, Standing Vice President of the Justicialist Party (PJ) – the key party in the ruling left-wing coalition, and Governor of Buenos Aires province; and Federico Angelini, Standing Vice President of the Republican Proposal (PRO) – the key party in the centre-right coalition that ruled from 2015 to 2019.
He also held talks with Jorge Kreyness, Politburo member and Secretary in charge of external relations of the Communist Party of Argentina (PCA) Central Committee; and had working sessions with Minister of Defence and senior adviser to the Justicialist Party Jorge Taiana, and Minister of the Interior Eduardo Enrique de Pedro.
Speaking at these meetings, Trac applauded the thriving traditional friendship, cooperation, and comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Argentina, especially when they are about to mark the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023.
The official stressed that the two countries share many common values and have unceasingly intensified cooperation and mutual support at international forums. They have also provided timely assistance for each other in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trac called on both countries step up ties in all areas, especially politics, economy, culture, defence, security, crime fight, and other potential fields, and work closely to organise activities marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, especially high-level visits by leaders of Vietnam and Argentina.
For their part, the Argentinian officials spoke highly of Vietnam’s enormous achievements and growing reputation in the world, saying that the CPV delegation's delegation would help promote the friendship and all-round cooperation between political parties of Argentina and the CPV, as well as between the States, Governments, and people of the two countries.
PJ Vice President Kicillof noted that his party wishes to further enhance its traditional ties with the CPV.
At the meetings, the two sides agreed on measures to develop bilateral relations in a more practical and effective manner, including increasing mutual visits, sharing information and experience, coordinating with and supporting each other at international forums, and boosting communications and education about the Vietnam - Argentina ties among younger generations.
They also discussed many international and regional issues of common concern./.