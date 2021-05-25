High-ranking military officer dismissed from Party posts
Major General Tran Van Tai (Photo: laodong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided on May 25 to dismiss a high-ranking military officer from all Party posts over his wrongdoings.
Major General Tran Van Tai, member of the Party Committee and Deputy Commander of Military Zone 9 under the Ministry of National Defence, has been removed from all Party posts during the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures.
Tai is also a former member of the Standing Board, former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee, and former Commander of the Military Command of the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu.
The Secretariat said that while serving in the three posts in Bac Lieu, Tai flouted the principle of democratic centralism and the work regulations of the Party Committee of the provincial Military Command, and showed a lack of responsibility and lax management, instruction, inspection, and supervision.
His deeds resulted in violations of laws and regulations of the Ministry of National Defence regarding leadership and instruction in training and drills, as well as the illegal use of budget funds.
He had also to bear responsibility for violations and wrongdoings committed by the Standing Board of the provincial Military Command’s Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure.
The Secretariat said Tai’s violations are serious and affect the prestige of the Party organisation and the Vietnam People’s Army, and sparked public concern.
Tai has admitted to his wrongdoings and worked to deal with the consequences./.