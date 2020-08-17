Society Ho Chi Minh City youth conclude successful summer volunteer campaign Running from July 12 to August 16, a summer volunteer campaign in Ho Chi Minh City drew the participation of nearly 400,000 young people, who contributed to the campaign’s success in various fields.

Society 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada A total of 340 Vietnamese citizens from Canada were brought home safely on August 15 and 16.

Society HCM City's summer volunteer youth campaign enters final day The summer volunteer youth campaign 2020 of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of HCM City entered its final day on August 16 with various activities for children in 24 districts and wards at a cost of nearly 1 billion VND (43,400 USD).

Society Son La border guards arrest six people for illegally entering Vietnam Border guards in the northern border province of Son La said that they had arrested six members of a family for illegally entering Vietnam from Laos.