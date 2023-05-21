This factory needs less than 200 workers in the weaving and dyeing stages to produce 9 million square meters of fabric each month. One worker can smoothly operate a line of 10 looms, but finding workers with such technical skills can be problematic.

According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, the ratio of trained workers in Vietnam remains modest, less than 30% of the total. Meanwhile, the country is working to attract businesses that are technologically strong. This means high-quality human resources are needed to attract high-quality investment.

According to analysts, improving the quality of Vietnam’s human resources will contribute to attracting more high-quality foreign investment.

A large workforce must prioritise quality to ensure sustainable development, many believe./.

VNA