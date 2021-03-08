The durian gardens of the Xuân Định Durian Cooperative in Xuân Lộc district, Dong Nai province, are watered with an automated irrigation system that saves water and labour. Despite the sizeable investment, the system brings long-term economic benefits to farmers.

The high-tech agricultural cooperative is no longer a new model in Dong Nai. Not only leading in farming, Dong Nai is also “the capital of animal husbandry” in the country and also gradually moving towards industrial scale, applying high technology. Nineteen percent of the province’s pork production and 27 percent of its chicken output meet VietGAP standards and are warmly welcomed in the marketplace.

More advanced and larger-scale high-tech production models have also emerged in the region. A series of groups, agricultural clusters, and high-tech agricultural zones have been established, leveraging the region’s industrial strengths to promote agricultural production.

This oil pressing plant in Binh Duong province is applying advanced physical refining technology with high quality and productivity, using soybeans from local farmers.

Economic efficiency, stable output, and market recognition are among the benefits high-tech agriculture brings to producers, from farmers to businesses.

Applying science and technology in agriculture, producing clean, high-quality agricultural products, and increasing economic value are inexorable trends that help agricultural production in the southern region develop rapidly. Flourishing agriculture complements the region’s industrial production, promoting the development of both key economic sectors./.

VNA