Business Vietnamese rice contest names winners Thai Binh Seed Corporation’s TBR39 fragrant rice has won the first prize in Vietnam's best rice contest 2022 and will represent the country’s at the 2022 World's Best Rice competition.

Business IPP Air Cargo withdraws permit application IPP Air Cargo, in an unanticipated move, has withdrawn its application for a cargo flight permit, citing “worsening economic conditions”, “looming global recession” and “volatile fuel prices”, all of which likely will result in numerous challenges for global freighters.