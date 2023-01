Politics Infographic Cooperative relations between Vietnam and the Kingdom of Belgium For nearly half a century (1973-2022), the cooperation relationship between Vietnam and Belgium has made positive developments in all fields, especially politics-diplomacy, trade, and agriculture.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - France strategic partnership Vietnam and France have enjoyed sound relations since they set up their diplomatic ties on April 12, 1973.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - RoK strategic partnership President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is on a state visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) at the invitation of RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol. The visit takes place at a time when both countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the outcomes of cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK are in a good stage.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Australia Strategic Partnership Vietnam and Australia established strategic partnership in 2018 and since then the bilateral relations have been further strengthened across the fields.