Vientiane (VNA) – More than 100 objects, documents and photos were put on display in Vientiane on December 29, featuring the relationship between Vietnam and its neighbour Laos.

The exhibition was jointly held by the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Laos, the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and the Office of Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee to celebrate the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.



The event aims to raise awareness among the two countries' people, especially youths, about the faithful, pure relations between the two Parties and countries, and motivating them to preserve the ties, organisers said.



Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos Phan Minh Chien expressed his hope that the event will create momentum for the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos to grow intensively and effectively, pragmatically contributing to the prosperous development in each nation, as well as regional peace and stability.



On the occasion, families of Vietnamese experts who fought in Laos during the war shared their memories about the experts and stories related to the objects on display. They presented the objects to the Kaysone Phomvihane Museum for preservation and display. /.