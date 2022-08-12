Hotline: (024) 39411349
Historical places recall capital’s Liberation Day 67 years ago

The capital city of Hanoi was liberated from the French colonial rule on October 10, 1954. Over the past 67 years, the Party organisation, authority and people of Hanoi have so far been proactive, creative to build an increasingly prosperous, civilised and modern capital city.
  • Tonkin Palace is among major agencies and public buildings, which were taken over by the resistance Government on October 9, 1954. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Flag Tower of Hanoi is where the first flag hoisting ceremony was held on the afternoon of October 10, 1954. (Photo: VNA)

  • Hanoi Opera House, where a long siren was sounded to signal the historical flag hoisting ceremony on the afternoon of October 10, 1954 (Photo: VNA)

  • Hanoi Flagpole yard, where the first flag salute ceremony was held on October 10, 1954. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Hanoi Imperial Citadel is the place where units under 308 Corps join together before taking over the capital on the morning of October 10, 1954. (Photo: VNA)

  • Dong Xuan Market used to be built by the French with 5 solid concrete arches with sophisticated architecture - Today's Dong Xuan Market has only 3 arches left. (Photo: VNA)

  • Hanoi Railway Station is one of the first facilities that our forces took over from the French on the morning of October 9, 1954. (Photo: VNA)

  • Hang Bai - Dinh Tien Hoang road along Hoan Kiem Lake, where units under 308 Corps passed through on the morning of October 10, 1954 to take over the capital. (Photo: VNA)

