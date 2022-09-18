Historical sites in Hanoi – Past and present

On August 19, 1945, Viet Minh forces and the people of Hanoi attacked and took control of the Residential Palace of the Tonkin Governor - the headquarters of the French-backed administration in the North. The Palace is now the Government Guest House, which hosts cultural exchanges, meetings, and diplomatic banquets as well as receptions for domestic and international guests. The Viet Minh Front was founded on May 19, 1941, and announced its declaration, programme and charter on October 25, 1941. Thanks to the policies of the 8th Central Committee Conference and determination of the Party, the Viet Minh movement quickly spread and Cao Bang Province became the centre of the national salvation movement. By mid-August 1945, the high tide of resistance against the Japanese troops reached its peak. Under the national solidarity flag, the Party and Viet Minh leadership took advantage of national strength and determined to rise up to revolt. (Photo: VietnamPlus)