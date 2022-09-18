Historical sites in Hanoi – Past and present
President Ho Chi Minh reads the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945 at Ba Dinh Square, to establish the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, marking the victory of the August Revolution. (Photo: Archives)
Ba Dinh Square, the largest square in Vietnam, is now a top tourist attraction in Hanoi. On September 2, 1945 at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam). The Declaration, which demonstrates the strong will and aspirations of Vietnamese people, remain deeply topical both at home and abroad after 76 years. The Declaration was the work that reflects President Ho Chi Minh’s philosophical, political and even human points of view most fully and deeply, as well as containing the values of human civilization. In this document, the late President affirmed that national rights and human rights have a dialectical relation. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
A rally takes place at the square in front of the Opera House in Hanoi, August 19, 1945. The demonstrators were then divided into groups to conduct the general uprising in the entire city. (Photo: Archives).
The August Revolution Square, located in front of the Opera House, is now an important venue for organising socio-cultural events of the capital city. Seventy-six years ago this month, millions of people across the country, led by Ho Chi Minh and Viet Minh (the League for the Independence of Vietnam) stood up in a democratic revolution to overthrow the colonialists and puppet regime. On the early morning of August 19, 1945, tens of thousands of people in Hanoi and neighbouring provinces flocked to the Hanoi Opera House Square. An unprecedented large rally of the revolutionary mass took place at 10:30 am under the protection of two organisations, namely the Self-Defence Youth and the Vietnam – Citadel of Hoang Dieu, Hanoi. The August Revolution was one of the greatest landmarks in modern Vietnam’s history, formally marking the end of French colonialism and the beginning of an independent Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
The rally then turned into a huge demonstration on Hanoi streets. In the photo: Demonstrators line Paul Bert, now Trang Tien, one of the most beautiful streets in Hanoi. (Photo: Archives)
Paul Bert is now Trang Tien street - one of the most beautiful streets in the city. An unprecedented large rally of the revolutionary mass took place at 10:30 am under the protection of two organisations, namely the Self-Defence Youth and the Vietnam – Citadel of Hoang Dieu, Hanoi. Prior to the national uprising to seize the power from the French and the Japanese forces, a people’s congress was convened by the Viet Minh leadership at Tan Trao commune in the northern province of Tuyen Quang from August 17 to 18, 1945. The establishment of the front made significant contributions to the August 1945 Revolution, becoming a shining symbol of national unity and President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on a broad national united front in Vietnam. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
The Vietnamese people go on a march and occupy the Residential Palace of the Tonkin Governor, now the Government Guesthouse, August 19, 1945. (Photo: Archives)
On August 19, 1945, Viet Minh forces and the people of Hanoi attacked and took control of the Residential Palace of the Tonkin Governor - the headquarters of the French-backed administration in the North. The Palace is now the Government Guest House, which hosts cultural exchanges, meetings, and diplomatic banquets as well as receptions for domestic and international guests. The Viet Minh Front was founded on May 19, 1941, and announced its declaration, programme and charter on October 25, 1941. Thanks to the policies of the 8th Central Committee Conference and determination of the Party, the Viet Minh movement quickly spread and Cao Bang Province became the centre of the national salvation movement. By mid-August 1945, the high tide of resistance against the Japanese troops reached its peak. Under the national solidarity flag, the Party and Viet Minh leadership took advantage of national strength and determined to rise up to revolt. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
The house at No.48 Hang Ngang street in Hanoi was owned by patriots Trinh Van Bo and his wife, Hoang Thi Minh Ho. This was a historical place where President Ho Chi Minh penned the Declaration of Independence. (Photo: Archives)
After 76 years, many historical objects related to President Ho Chi Minh are still kept intact inside the house, making it a destination for the younger generations to get a deeper understanding about the Declaration of Independence. The house was owned by patriotic bourgeois Trinh Van Bo and his wife Hoang Thi Minh Ho, who were enlightened by the revolution and then became Party members. President Ho Chi Minh and the members of the Party Central Committee stayed at the house from August 25 to early September 1945, during which they received the warm welcome and care from Trinh Van Bo’s family. At a room on the second floor, President Ho Chi Minh wrote the Declaration of Independence. Trinh Van Bo’s family later donated the house to the State and it is now recognised as a historical site. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
During the Tan Trao Congress of People’s Presentatives chaired by President Ho Chi Minh in the northern province of Tuyen Quang from August 16-17, 1945, leaders hoped to decide the fate of the nation. Sixty representatives from the north, central and southern regions attended. They issued a general order for Vietnam to seize its country back from colonial forces. The same day, Viet Minh front’s Hanoi uprising committee was set up at No.101 Gambetta street, now Tran Hung Dao street to lead the uprising. The Tan Trao Congress was a historical, revolutionary event, reflecting the strong solidarity across the nation at the decisive moment. The event was also evidence of the determination to eliminate colonial and feudal regimes, laying the first legal foundation for the new administration. (Photo: VietnamPlus)