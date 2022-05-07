The Dien Bien Phu Historical Victory Museum welcomed nearly 7,000 visitors on the first day of the holiday. Its biggest attraction is still the diorama depicting the Dien Bien Phu campaign at different times from late 1953 to May 7, 1954.

"We have come to Dien Bien Phu to mark the anniversary of the historic victory," said Luu Van Chan, a visitor from Vinh Phuc Province. "We feel proud of our heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country."

Many tourists from far and wide have journeyed hundreds of miles to visit and learn more about the Dien Bien Phu battlefield.

The tourism sector in Dien Bien has adopted measures to attract more visitors to local destinations, restoring local relic sites, enhancing narration at sites, and displaying more artifacts at museums./.

VNA