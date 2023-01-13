Society Rice aid delivered to the needy ahead of Tet in Soc Trang Nearly 4,000 tonnes of rice provided by the Government will come to needy households in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang as Tet (Lunar New Year) draws near.

Society US funds schools, medical station in Quang Binh A ceremony was held in Le Thuy district of the central province of Quang Binh on January 12 to inaugurate the Son Thuy kindergarten and the medical station of Hoa Thuy commune, which were built at a cost of 700,000 USD in total provided by the US.

Society 500 disadvantaged workers return home for Tet on Vietjet flights Flights arranged by budget Vietjet, HD SAISON and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour have recently carried nearly 500 workers to their hometowns for the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

Society Vietnam, Laos sign judicial assistance agreement on civil affairs Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long and his Lao counterpart Phayvy Siboualypha signed a judicial assistance agreement on civil affairs under the witness of the two Prime Ministers in Vientiane, Laos on January 11, within the framework of PM Pham Minh Chinh’s Lao visit from January 11-12.