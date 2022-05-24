Society Vietnam attends education forum in UK Education is one of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s priorities and the Education World Forum (EWF) is a great opportunity for the ASEAN countries to learn about cooperation between the UK and other countries in the region, not only in the field of education but also economy, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long has said.

Society Food bank opens warehouse in Mekong Delta The non-profit organisation Food Bank Vietnam has set up a warehouse in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.

Society HCM City to host Smart City Asia 2022 A Smart City Expo & Forum in Asia (Smart City Asia 2022) will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City from May 26 to May 28.

Society Over 100 sets of remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers repatriated from Laos A total of 103 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives while on duty in the northern Lao provinces of Vientiane, Xaysomboun and Xiengkhuang were returned to Vietnam on May 22 and 23.