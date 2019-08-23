Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vo Thi Dung (R) and President of the Cuban Committee for the Defence of the Revolution Carlos Rafael Miranda Martinez (Source: VNA)

- Ho Chi Minh City is willing to share experience with Cuba in economic management and market economy mechanisms, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vo Thi Dung has said.During a reception for President of the Cuban Committee for the Defence of the Revolution Carlos Rafael Miranda Martinez on August 22, Dung highlighted the close relations between Vietnam and Cuba, saying HCM City hopes to expand cooperation with Cuba in biotechnology, healthcare, education and tourism.She congratulated Cuba on its recent development achievements, while briefing Cuban delegates on HCM City’s socio-economic situation in recent times.In the heart of every Vietnamese, Cuba has always been a brother by birth, and a flag of socialism, Dung said.The municipal official expressed her belief that the Cuban delegation’s visit to Vietnam will contribute to tightening the solidarity between the two parties, states and peoples.For his part, the Cuban official detailed his country’s socio-economic development, saying that Cuba is focused on promoting economic development and protecting its revolutionary achievements.He expressed praise for the Vietnam Fatherland Front, saying the Cuban Committee for the Defence of the Revolution has done similar work to promote Cuba’s development. -VNA