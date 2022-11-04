Cu ThiTrieu in Khuoi Khit village, Kien Thiet commune is teaching her nieces embroidery techniques for traditional outfits.

The patterns are created by beeswax drawing, embroidery, fabric matching, and colour matching.

The outfits of H’Mong Hoa women have many details, including hats, shirts, a front bib, a back bib, leggings, and a skirt.

Despite being over 60 years old, Trieu is still flexible when embroidering and remembers all of the steps to make brilliant traditional outfits.

Sisters Giang Thanh Thuy and Giang Tieu My can make their own skirts and bibs with beautiful embroidered patterns. The H’Mong Hoa people believe that outfits are a measure of a woman’s industriousness, hard work, and skilled hands. H’Mong Hoa girls are therefore taught to embroider from a very young age.

Many people nowadays prefer industrial textiles instead of linen when making clothes. However, the art of creating basic patterns is handed down by local ethnic people.

The art of decorating costumes used by H’Mong Hoa people in Lam Binh, Ham Yen, Chiem Hoa, Na Hang and Yen Son districts in Tuyen Quang province has been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage.

This is both an honour and a motivation for local ethnic people in Tuyen Quang to preserve and promote their cultural heritage./.

VNA