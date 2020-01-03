HNX approves listing of IDICO
The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) has approved the listing of 192 million shares by the Vietnam Urban and Industrial Zone Development Investment Corporation (IDICO) on the HNX, under the code IDC.
The entrance to IDICO at Nhon Trach I Industrial Zone in the southern province of Dong Nai (Photo: cafef.vn)
The first trading day was on December 10, and the reference price was set at 18,500 VND (0.8 USD).
IDC has charter capital of 3 trillion VND, equivalent to 300 million shares.
After being equitised in October 2017, IDC offered 135 million shares to two strategic investors, real estate developers SSG Group and Bitexco, with 67.5 million shares each.
Some of the shares were offered to the company’s employees. The remaining 108 million shares are still owned by the State, specifically the Ministry of Construction.
In the first nine months of this year, IDC’s net revenue reached 3.55 trillion VND, up 26.3 percent year-on-year. Post-tax profit totalled 424 billion VND, an increase of 21.6 percent compared to 2018./.