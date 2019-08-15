The State Treasury has raised close to 3.2 trillion VND (137.5 million USD) from an auction of governmental bonds (G-bonds) recently held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX). (Photo: VNA)

The State Treasury has raised close to 3.2 trillion VND (137.5 million USD) from an auction of governmental bonds (G-bonds) recently held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).As much as 2.5 trillion VND worth of G-bonds, including 10-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds, were offered at the auction.The auction of the 10-year bonds raised a total of 1.5 trillion VND with an annual interest rate of 4.35 percent, 0.07 percent lower than the previous auction on August 7.The 15-year bonds were also sold at 1.5 trillion VND with an annual yield rate of 4.63 percent, 0.05 percent lower than the August 7 auction.Some 194 billion VND was mobilised from sales of the 30-year bonds at an annual interest rate of 5.51 percent, the same as the previous auction on July 24.From the outset of the year, the State Treasury has collected more than 142.2 trillion VND from G-bond sales. –VNA