HNX auctions over 3 trillion VND in shares in 2020
The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) organised 16 auctions for divestment in 2020 with total transaction value of 3 trillion VND (130.2 million USD).
The total amount of shares for sale at the auctions was 96.9 million shares. As many as 92 million shares were sold, equal to 94.9 percent of the shares offered.
In December alone, the HNX held three auctions, including two of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group at Viettel Construction Corporation and Viettel Consultant and Design Joint Stock Company, and the other of the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Investment Corporation at HUD Kien Giang Joint Stock Company.
The HNX offered more than 43.2 million shares in the auctions. Investors bid for 39.3 million shares, accounting for 91 percent of the offered amount.
The HNX said it will auction shares of the Ha Tinh Agro-Forestry Development Joint Stock Company on January 7, 2021./.