Business British PM's Trade Envoy: UKVFTA ushers in a bright future for UK-Vietnam ties “I am hugely excited that the two ambassadors are finalising this trade agreement by signing it today (December 29), cementing our historic ties and ushering in a bright future. I can’t wait to visit again”, Heather Wheeler, MP and Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy for Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam said in an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents.

Business Vietnam, UK sign FTA Vietnam Ambassador to the UK Tran Ngoc An and UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Edward Ward signed the free trade agreement between the two countries on December 29 in London. The two countries’ ambassadors were authorised to sign the deal as leading officials of the Vietnam Gov't and Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh were unable to travel to the UK to sign directly amid Covid-19.

Business Vietsovpetro surpasses yearly oil and gas production target The Vietnam – Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro has reported that its oil and gas output in 2020 is likely to reach 3.42 million tonnes, surpassing the set target by nearly 300,000 tonnes.