HNX’s net revenue surges 32 pct. in 2020
Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX)’s net revenue rose 32 percent to more than 732 billion VND (31.86 million USD) last year, most of which came from securities trading services, its recently-released audited financial statement reveals.
Securities trading services generated over 637 billion VND in net revenue, or 87 percent, while it earned some 80 billion VND from bidding auctions and information services.
Its post-tax profit exceeded 399 billion VND, an increase of 28 percent against 2019.
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), meanwhile, posted 553 billion VND in after-tax profit in 2020, a 46 percent increase year-on-year and a record high.
It earned 993 billion VND in net revenue last year, up 39 percent compared to 2019.
Revenue primarily came from stock trading services, which stood at 873.4 billion VND, up 45 percent.
Close to 370,000 securities accounts were opened in Vietnam during the first four months of 2021, bringing the total number to over 3.14 million./.