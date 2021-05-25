Business Tien Giang develops dragon fruit growing area for export The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, the country's largest fruit production region, has built a 7,400-ha dragon fruit growing area for export in Cho Giao district, according to Secretary of Cho Giao district’s Party Committee Ngo Huu The.

Business Over 3,600 tonnes of fresh lychees shipped to China via Lao Cai’s int’l border gate More than 3,600 tonnes of fresh lychees from the northern provinces of Hai Duong, Bac Giang and Vinh Phuc were exported to China via Lao Cai province’s Kim Thanh II international border gate from May 8 to 24.

Business VN-Index hits all-time high on large cap stocks The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) rose 7.12 points to a new peak of 1,305.1 points on May 25 morning as several large cap stocks made significant gains.