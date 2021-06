Health Infographic B.1.617 - Covid variant of 'global concern' The World Health Organsiation said the coronavirus variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of global concern.

Health Infographic People completing concentrated quarantine must be monitored for 7 days People who have completed 21-day concentrated quarantine must be managed and have their health monitored at home within the next seven days, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic All senior citizens to be covered by health insurance in 2021 According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Vietnam has about 500,000 poor elderly people who have not been covered by health insurance. In 2021, the country has set a target of ensuring health insurance coverage for all above-mentioned poor elderly people.