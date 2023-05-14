Travel The Travel: Vietnam among most attractive destinations in Asia The Travel, a well-known travel site in Canada, has ranked Vietnam in the fifth place on a list of the top 10 most attractive destinations in Asia.

Travel Vietnam expected to issue new visa policies to boost tourism sector In a bid to revive the struggling tourism sector, Vietnam is set to unveil a series of new visa and immigration policies at the upcoming National Assembly meeting.

Travel Localities work to build civilised and attractive tourism environment Many localities nationwide seek to build a healthy and attractive tourism environment with diversified amenities and improve the quality of products in order to increase experiences and tourist appeal, thus contributing to sustainable tourism development.

Destinations National Historical and Cultural Relic - Tran Quoc Ancient Pagoda Tran Quoc Pagoda was built in the 6th century during the Early Ly Dynasty and is like a small island along Thanh Nien Street in Yen Phu ward in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district, surrounded by West Lake. The pagoda is famed around the world and was recognised as a National Historical and Cultural Relic in 1962.