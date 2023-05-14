Ho Chi Minh City boosts tourism promotion in Australia
A Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme was held on Jackson Sydney Harbour Luxury Cruise in Sydney, Australia on May 12.
Representatives of Vietnam Airlines introduce products to visitors (Photo: VNA).Sydney (VNA) – A Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme was held on Jackson Sydney Harbour Luxury Cruise in Sydney, Australia on May 12.
This is the first among a series of activities jointly held in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane from May 11-17 by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, and the Consulate General of Vietnam in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.
Leading the delegation, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the HCM City Department of Tourism, was accompanied by more than 20 representatives of leading airlines, travel agencies and hotels in the city, as well as several firms from Hanoi and Hoi An.
The event was also attended by nearly 150 guests who are from travel businesses in New South Wales.
It aimed to enhance engagement and create business opportunities between Australian and Vietnamese travel businesses to meet and discuss tourism partnerships.
According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Australia is among the top ten markets with the highest number of tourists in Vietnam and HCM City in recent years.
HCM City welcomed more than 130,000 Australians last year, accounting for 3.5% of the total number of visitors to the southern metropolis./.